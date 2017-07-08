× Kansas City-area universities add gender-inclusive housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Kansas are joining a national trend toward setting aside areas in residences halls to accommodate students who don’t identify with a specific gender.

The two universities each have assigned housing for more than 20 students who might be transgender, transitioning from their birth gender or who don’t fit into the traditional idea of male or female roles.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2sNdt0q ) more than 200 universities across the country have made similar arrangements.

Supporters say the change makes those students comfortable in residence halls.

Even some conservative groups that have fought other transgender-related issues say setting aside gender-inclusive suites is better than opening all dorms to students of various gender identities.