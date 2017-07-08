× Robbery suspects arrested after police pursuit

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County and Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrested 2 robbery suspects early Saturday morning at the Halls Ferry Circle. The arrest stemmed from robbery that occurred in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive.

Police say the suspects had carjacked a victim and taken his possessions at gunpoint.

The victims vehicle was spotted later by officers who attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and officers started a pursuit. The pursuit ended at the Halls Ferry Circle with the arrest of 2 males.