The Thread – Gators and Caverns and Ziplines — oh my!

Tim Ezell is in need of an adventure and Virginia has found one in Stanton, Missouri. The Thread is headed underground for a tour of Meramec Caverns, on the water for a canoe trip (wait'll you see this team paddling around the river!), and high in the sky for some fun on the Caveman Zipline. But that's not all, they're also doing some summer cleaning at Riverside Wildlife Center...as in cleaning out the gators!!! You'll also learn about the heart behind the amazing missions of The Covering House and LaunchCode here in St. Louis and discover what happens when a college president hits the road to connect with alumni around the country. Did I mention Tim and Virginia are handling alligators? Yeah...you don't want to miss The Thread, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.