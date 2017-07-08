× Wrong Way driver kills 2 on IL Route 15

BELLEVILLE, IL – The Belleville Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Illinois Route 15, between Illinois Route 13 and Frank Scott Parkway early Saturday morning.

Two men were killed when a wrong way driver of a pickup traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Illinois Route 15 collided with a Kia. The Kia was carrying 2 men; the driver was ejected from his vehicle. Both the driver and his passenger died at the scene at around 1:45 am.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.