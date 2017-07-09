Arts Pop: Get “Mortifed” with real life embarrassing stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - We all have things we are embarrassed about. Maybe it's a band that you used to gush about, a person you had a crush on, or an old dream job you swore you would have as an adult. Well, there's a podcast for those types of stories. "Mortified" has presenters share their most embarrassing childhood stories from journals, letters, home movies, and more. You can download the Mortified podcast , produced by PRX and Radiotopia, that offers performances from around the globe.

The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis will presents an evening with Dave Nadelberg, creator of "Mortified" on July 14, 2017, at 7:00p.m. General admission tickets are $20.00 . The night includes a sneak peek segment from the new Mortified TV series. Also, a select group of St. Louisans will share their own cringe-inducing teen angst stories. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Judith Newmark will be one of the presenters.

Judith is also looking ahead to the upcoming Muny production of "All Shook Up" in this Sunday's A&E section of the newspaper.