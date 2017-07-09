× Central Illinois officials push for e-cigarettes bans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill – Central Illinois health officials are urging restaurants, bars and others businesses to voluntarily adopt bans on the use of electronic cigarettes on their premises.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tUDoYX) cites the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District as saying hundreds of businesses have already prohibited the battery-powered device that heat liquid nicotine into an inhalable vapor.

One official, Tara McCauley, says there’s nothing to stop businesses from setting their own policies.

Cigarette smoking is banned in public under a 2008 Illinois law. But it and many city smoke-free ordinances were passed before e-cigarettes became popular. Some cities have since adopted vaping bans.

E-cigarette proponents say they don’t carry the same health risks as tobacco. But the officials say there are risks, including that young people who vape will then start using tobacco products.

