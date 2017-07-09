× Corpse flower blooms at the Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS – The so-called Corpse flower is in full bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden in south St. Louis. The flower can be seen Sunday night till 1 am. Admission is free, with last entry set at 12:30 am in the Linnean House, where the flower is housed.

The flower blooms rarely and only under the right conditions.

The flower gets its name from the intense odor from a tall spike of crowded flowers that last just a few days.