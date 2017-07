BELLEVILLE, IL – The St. Clair County State’s Attorneys’ Office has charged a father and son with multiple thefts from vehicles in the Mascoutah and Freeburg Illinois area.

Both Robert D. Scales, 40, and Jordan R. Scales, 20, of St. Louis have been charged with 2 counts of burglary. Both are currently being held in the St. Clair county jail on $75,000 bond each.