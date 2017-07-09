× Grave of Missouri lawman killed on duty in 1871 found

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A self-proclaimed cemetery detective from Missouri’s St. Louis County says he’s uncovered the long-forgotten grave of a lawman killed on duty in 1871.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tMLJh1 ) reports grave-hunting Tim Ogle of the O’Fallon Historical Society has found the final resting site of Samuel Herrington in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis.

Herrington was a deputy constable in Washington County. That role was a precursor to the modern-day sheriff’s deputy. He was killed in October 1871. He was buried on his mother’s Jefferson County farm, about 50 miles from where he died.

In October, the 146th anniversary of Herrington’s death, sheriff’s departments in Washington and Jefferson counties plan to honor him with the police funeral he never got.