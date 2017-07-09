Gunman releases 3 hostages, while stand-off continues in Rolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLA, MO – The Rolla Police Department along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are in a stand-off with postal employee at the Rolla Post Office. The incident started around 1:30 pm Sunday afternoon when an armed employee took 3 co-workers hostages after finishing his delivery route.

Police have deployed a tactical unit and a negotiator to the scene.

Chief of Police Sean Fagan told Fox 2 that the suspect has been called a very good employee with no known issues at work. He also said there is no known motive for taking his co-workers hostage or why he has a handgun. But he has threated suicide in conversations with the police.

Chief Fagan did say they were able to negotiate the release of the workers when a postal worker in the building called 911. Currently police are monitoring situation and attempting to get the gunman to surrender.

The area around the post officer has been cordoned off.

Police the gunman is alone in the building.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.