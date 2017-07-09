Hancock & Kelley: Trump meets Putin, Illinois gets a budget

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week, the two discuss the G20 Summit and President Donald Trump’s much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump's tweet about John Podesta and his response, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ video about media coverage on the legislature’s special session, the state of Illinois finally has a budget, and will Republicans have to work with Democrats on health care.
