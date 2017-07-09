Man shot and killed while driving in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man was shot and killed while driving in north St. Louis Saturday night. Witnesses in the area told police that when the shots rang out they thought it was fireworks.

The victims were coming from a store near St. Louis Ave and Clara at around 10:30pm when someone opened fire on their vehicle. A man was fatally shot in the head.

There were two passengers in the vehicle. They told police they thought the noise was fireworks until they noticed the victim slumped over the steering wheel. The car managed to roll to a stop and no one else in the car was injured.

The shooting victim is a man in his 30's. At this time his name has not been released.

Right now police aren't sure if there is a connection between the shooter and the victim. They are still searching for the suspect. They have no motive at this time.