Will County training citizens on heroin-overdose prevention

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Will County officials want to train you to prevent a heroin overdose.

The county has a five-year grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services to get antidotes to as many people as possible.

The (Joliet) Herald-news reports (http://bit.ly/2uA8KBu ) that 16 people have been saved this year from overdose death by doses of Narcan.

Dr. Kathleen Burke is the county’s director of Substance Abuse Initiatives. She has trained 168 people to administer Narcan and distributed as many Narcan kits.

She says she recently trained 50 people in Wilmington. Bartenders are good subjects. Burke says they often are closest to people who are at risk for using heroin.

Burke has also distributed kits in Joliet, Monee (moh-NEE’) and Morris.