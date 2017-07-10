× Argument leads to fatal shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves; Major Case Squad activated

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The Major Case Squad has been activated after an argument at a gas station Sunday ended with three injured and one dead after a shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the incident began near Six Flags. People in two vehicles at a gas station got into a heated argument. The vehicles continued eastbound down I-44 and the shooting occurred at around 10:15pm near the Berry Road and the Big Bend Blvd. overpasses.

Police shut down lanes of I-44 during their investigation. Three people were taken to an area hospital after multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into the vehicle the victims were in. At least two of the people taken to the hospital had gunshot wounds.

The Major Case Squad has been called for a homicide investigation. There are 24 investigators working this crime. Webster Groves Police say the incident is under an active investigation.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. They say the motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time; however it does not appear to be a random act.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.