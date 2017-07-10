Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…JULY 11, 2017:

Yes…it is July and it is Summer with more on the way…we deal and enjoy and try to stay cool…hazy, hot and humid…into Wednesday night…in the mid to upper 90’s…maybe 100 on Wednesday afternoon…dewpoints near 70 so the heat index between 100-105 degrees…no records…they are crazy hot this time of year..a cool font slowly arrives for Thursday and Friday…a few storms…thinking limited right now…slightly cool and drier for the upcoming weekend….slightly