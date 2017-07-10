Firefighters installing window AC units to keep seniors cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Fire Department spent the day installing air conditioning units for folks in desperate need of relief from this potentially dangerous heat wave.

Firefighters went to the home of two elderly sisters in the 1900 block of Warren who were coping with a broken central air unit and have been since last week. Cool Down St. Louis donated a new window unit and the fire department installed it.

Prior to the installation, the temperature inside home registered 90 degrees.

Health experts said age and medication can affect a person’s ability to really gage temperatures, which can put them at risk for heat-related illness. Cool Down St. Louis is always accepting donations both cash and AC units.

If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211 for information on cooling sites or Cool Down St. Louis, or visit their website at CoolDownStLouis.org.