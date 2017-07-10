× Grab a tasty deal on a meal during Clayton’s Restaurant Week

ST. LOUIS — The fourth annual summer edition of Clayton’s Restaurant Week starts today. Fifteen of the city’s fine dining establishments are offering a special three-course dinner promotion for a fixed price of either $25 or $35 per person.

Diners also have the option of adding a $5 dollar ‘extra helping’ donation to their bill to help Operation Food Search. The food bank is the largest distributor of free food in the St. Louis area. Last year, diners donated nearly $6,000 during Clayton’s summer restaurant week.