ST. LOUIS — If you are planning a trip to Chicago in the near future you need to make a stop by the Omni hotels and resorts.they are working to say goodnight to hunger through Feeding America.

Chef Josh Hasbro with 676 Restaurant and Bar at the Omni Chicago Hotel has a delicious deal. For every booking made directly on omnihotels.com a donation is made. Omni employees also getting involved by volunteering to help this mission.

You can also help by simply eating the iconic 676 rib eye burger at the restaurant in Chicago. Every Monday $6.76 proceeds the greater Chicago Food Depository.

