Lanes of I-64 on the Boone Bridge closing for road work

ST. LOUIS — If you're headed to St. Charles In the next two weeks, you may want to leave a few minutes early. Road work begins this morning.

Drivers who use interstate 64 to get into St. Charles will want to allow extra travel time. Crews will close the right lane on westbound I-64 just past the Boone Bridge to route 94.

The lane will be closed until Friday afternoon when it will open back up for the weekend. MoDOT will then close it again next Monday morning at 7am and the lanes will remain closed through the week.

This work is part of warranty work required under the I-64 Daniel Boone Bridge project.