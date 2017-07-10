Mike Matheny’s grandson makes first visit to, ‘Baseball Heaven’

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals posted an image of manage Mike Matheny to Instagram Sunday. The caption says, “First visit to Baseball Heaven with Grandpa.”

Ryker James was born on June 13th to Tate and Margaret Matheny. Tate played college baseball at Missouri State University and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2015 MLB draft. He currently plays right field for their farm team the Salem Red Sox.

First visit to Baseball Heaven with Grandpa. #STLCards A post shared by St. Louis Cardinals (@cardinals) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit homered and Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-0 on Sunday.

It was Lynn’s longest outing since May 23, when he threw 123 pitches in eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Lynn’s two strikeouts is a season low, but he needed just 93 pitches while facing two batters over the minimum.

Lynn (7-6) did not allow a runner past first and lowered his ERA to 3.61.

Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the eighth and John Brebbia pitched a scoreless ninth as the Cardinals finished a 6-4 homestand and moved into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the National League Central.

Steven Matz (2-2) gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing since June 3. He struck out a season-low one.

Cannot wait to get home to my little buddy tonight. A post shared by Tate Matheny (@tatematheny22) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37am PDT