Wilee is a very sweet, two-year-old Corgi shepherd mix. He's a great lapdog and almost never meets a stranger. He can be scared by new people at first, but warms up quickly.

Wilee is potty-trained and came to MEHS as an unclaimed stray from Lafayette County.

If you are interested in learning more about Wilee, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!