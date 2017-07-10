× Police: Drunk driver went to police station to bail out drunk driver

SLIDELL, LA. – “We can’t make this up.” That is how a Facebook post from a Louisiana police department begins. Slidell police say that they pulled over a car full of “drunks” for suspicion of drunk driving. The driver was arrested for a DWI.

Everyone else in the vehicle got a cab ride home and the car was left in a parking lot. An hour later a woman came back to the car. Police say she drove it drunk to the police station to bail her friend out.

The Slidell Police Department Facebook post says that, “Instead of bailing out her friend, she’s was able to join him inside the jail. Lesson of the day…don’t drive drunk to a police station in order to bail out your drunk friend!”