Pregnant Springfield woman shot during altercation has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Springfield police say a pregnant woman who was shot in the head while sitting in a car has died.

Spokeswoman Lisa Cox says 36-year-old Misty Hill died Sunday after being shot July 1.

KYTV reports (http://bit.ly/2tAquhu ) Hill was a passenger in a car whose driver was pulling away after an altercation with another man.

Police say 21-year-old Joseph Slagley shot into the car, hitting Hill in the head. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Police say more severe charges are now possible.

Slagley’s family has said he was protecting his family when he fired the sho because the man with Hill had attacked Slagley’s father. Slagley told police he didn’t know Hill was in the car when he fired the shot.