Protecting the elderly from dangers of overheating

Ryan Whittington, managing partner with Seniors Home Care, visits Fox 2 News at 11 with the following tips and information to protect senior citizens from heat-related illness.
• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (even if you don’t feel thirsty). Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which contribute to dehydration. Do not use salt tablets without consulting a doctor.
• Stay indoors during the heat of the day. Seniors without air conditioning should seek a cool space during extreme heat. The mall, library, or movie theater, are popular options.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
• Eat light and frequent meals.
• Review medications with a doctor. some medications can affect the body`s ability to stay hydrated and handle the heat.
• Take time to cool off. A shower or bath can be an excellent way to bring down body temperature.
• Slow down. Reduce, eliminate, or reschedule strenuous activities. High-risk individuals should stay in cool places get plenty of rest to allow your natural 'cooling system' to work.
• Know the signs of heat-related illness. Dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, chest pain, fainting or breathing problems are all signs to seek help.
