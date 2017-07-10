Protesters confront Greitens over minimum wage at news conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Protesters in St. Louis have used a news conference setting to express their anger at Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens for his decision to allow a law to take effect next month that returns the city's minimum wage back to the state minimum.

The Republican spoke Monday at an outdoor news conference to announce a plan to reduce violent crime in the city he called the most dangerous in the United States. Among other things, the plan calls for a special operations unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to target interstate highways in St. Louis in an effort to find violent criminals.

But Greitens' message was often drowned out by about two dozen protesters, many holding signs in support of the $10 minimum wage approved by aldermen in 2015. The law took effect in May.

State lawmakers this year passed a measure prohibiting local minimum wages and nullifying any already in effect. The St. Louis minimum reverts to $7.70 effective Aug. 28.