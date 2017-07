× Several injured in tour bus crash near Dupo, IL

DUPO, IL РAn accident involving a tour bus has left at least ten injured near Dupo, IL.  Emergency crews are working the crash. There are four ambulances headed to the scene.

The crash involving the bus and another vehicle happened on southbound I-255 near exit six.

All lanes of I-255 are closed near the accident.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.