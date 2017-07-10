Song of the Day – Muny Monday’s – All Shook Up!

It’s Monday… Muny Monday! Get ready to dance in your “Blue Suede Shoes” all night long when ‘All Shook Up’ comes to The Muny July 13-19th! Register to win tickets below.

Set to the hits of the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, this musical will have you dancing in your “Blue Suede Shoes” all night long. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, the music is all Elvis, and the result is a night of hilarious and enchanting 1950’s fun. When Chad, the mysterious hip-swiveling roustabout arrives in town, suddenly everyone’s lip-curling and all shook up with secrets, music and love.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, July 10th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

