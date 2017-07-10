St. Charles County taxpayers pay $144K a year for lobbyists in Jefferson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Teams investigates a pricey deal out of St. Charles County. Elliott Davis goes to the man at the top to find out why the county is spending taxpayer’s money on two lobbyists.

St. Charles County residents pay each lobbyist $72,000 each.

We grilled St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann on this one.

He says the lobbyists handles issues in Jefferson City, MoDOT and even the East West Gateway Council even though Ehlmann sits on the Board of East West Gateway Council that decides how to spend your federal dollars.

Ehlmann insists it's a good deal for taxpayers but a member of a citizens group says not so fast.

We also checked with some other cities.

St. Louis County has no lobbyist.

Jefferson County has one that costs you $42,000.