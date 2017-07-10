St. Louis County to open 24-hour cooling center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - As temperatures will be near triple digits this week, St. Louis County residents and workers are trying to find ways to keep cool and safe.

Its restaurant week in clayton this week, and plenty of outdoor seating is empty, because no one wants to feel like they're melting away while they're trying to eat.

We walked around to restaurants to see what some that have a patio or outside seating are doing to help those trying to beat the heat. Many of them tell me no one has really asked to be seated outside because not only is it hot but it's windy, and not a cool wind but wind that has the added warmth.

Meanwhile St. Louis County will be opening a 24-hour cooling center on Page Avenue this Wednesday at 9 am. The county is partnering up with the Salvation Army to provide expanded cooling shelter services this entire summer.

Usually it's a warming center during the winter months but the center will have cots, water, and other necessities to help our homeless folks and the elderly since they are the most vulnerable.

The cooling center will stay open until September.

The centers will also have case managers on hand to help anyone looking for important resources.