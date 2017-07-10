× ‘Star Spangled Banner’ Helps overnight St. Louis County officers stay awake

ST. LOUIS — Working the late shift can be rough. Officer Ed Schlueter went live on Facebook at 2:30am Sunday to share how St. Louis County police stay awake. His friend Carlos belts out a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Schlueter says that his friend helps him stay awake while typing up reports in his vehicle. He says he listens to Carlos sing all the time and that it really helps. The officer says that many officers roll their windows down to hear his performances.

Carlos addresses the camera before singing. He says that his uniform is dirty and he is just wearing a plain t-shirt.

“What can we do for America right now? How about the Star Spangled Banner,” he said.

The singer then launches into a rendition of the National Anthem. He may want to consider auditioning for the St. Louis Blues. They are looking for a local person to perform the song before games this season.

The video of the early morning rendition of the National Anthem is starting to go viral. It has several hundred likes, many shares and comments. But, this isn’t Officer Schlueter’s first brush with internet fame. He gained national attention after giving away gift cards to people down on their luck.