‘Tapped’ bar in Maplewood lets you pay for what you pour

ST. LOUIS — With 48 drinks on tap and the rules are simple: only pay for what you pour. That's the name of the game at a new restaurant in Maplewood.

Tapped has an extensive variety of craft beer, wine, cider, and even coffee. The restaurant and bar checks driver`s license and credit card information as patrons enter. They are given a wrist band and it allows you access to self-pour and order food.

You can pour as little or as much as your like up to a full glass, but you only pay for what you pour. When you are done, check-out at the host station and all you have poured and eaten will be on your tab.