ST. LOUIS — Another possible delay for the Loop trolley project.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Iowa company renovating the third trolley car for the system won't get a custom part it needs until September. Then that car will come to St. Louis and must be tested before it is put into service.

Only two trolley cars will be in use, the third is a backup. Officials must now decide whether to start the system later this year, without that backup in place.