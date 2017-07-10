× Tow boat sinks in Mississippi River; 9 crew members rescued

CAIRO, Ill. – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a tow boat sank in the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois, leading to a rescue of the crew.

The towing vessel Eric Haney sank early Sunday. The Coast Guard says in a news release that a rescue team of officials from the Coast Guard, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Tennessee Valley Towing responded. Nine crew members were evacuated safely.

The vessel contained 79,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,600 gallons of lube oil. The Coast Guard says an unknown amount of diesel fuel went into the water, but it was contained with a containment boom and divers were able to stop further leakage. The Coast Guard says there are no signs of water or shoreline pollution.