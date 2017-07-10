Vanessa Williams on ‘Daytime Divas’

Actress Vanessa Williams has returned to television with the new sitcom "Daytime Divas," which follows the feuds and fireworks that happen between five female co-hosts of a talk show. Williams joins Fox 2 News in the Morning live via satellite to discuss the show.