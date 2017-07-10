× Whitfield’s Torrence Watson verbally commits to Ohio State

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- Whitfield School rising senior shooting guard Torrence Watson announced his college plans with only a few minutes advance notice on social media Monday night. At 9:45 he tweeted that he was making a verbal pledge to play at Ohio State University.

Watson called the decision the hardest of his life in a brief post online. It is notable that he chose Ohio State, considering he had narrowed down his final eight schools in late May and didn’t include the Buckeyes. What’s changed? The coaching staff in Columbus for one thing. Watson pared his list down on May 26, and included Missouri, SLU, Butler and Michigan, among others. On June 9, Butler’s Chris Holtmann was hired as the new OSU Head Coach, replacing Thad Matta, who had been the target of critics after a subpar season on the court and poor recruiting in the class of 2018 off it.

In Watson, Holtmann nabs a four star talent who ranked just outside the top 100 nationally, according to Rivals. While the decision is not binding until a national letter of intent is signed as early as this fall, it does mark one of the first setbacks for new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who has quickly sought to establish connections with the St. Louis and the Metro East since taking over the MU program in the spring. Martin has already landed one of the top members of the 2018 class in, Jontay Porter, brother of incoming freshman Michael Porter Jr. and son of MU assistant Michael Porter, Sr. It is widely expected that Jontay Porter will announce plans to reclassify to the class of 2017, eligible to play this coming fall.