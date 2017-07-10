Win Season Passes to Washington Town & Country Fair!

Come on down to Fairadise! The Washington Town & Country Fair returns to the Washington Fairgrounds with food, fun, and entertainment for the entire family August 2 – 6, 2017! The fair is a one-price fair. That means your parking, concerts, rides, exhibits, and other shows are all included with your admission including:

Concerts

Carnival Rides

Motorsports

9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit

Interactive exhibits

Agriland

Family fun center

Bull riding

Rodeo

Contests

Kiddie rides

SO MUCH MORE!

FOX 2 is giving away a family-four pack of Season Passes to ALL DAYS of the Fair! Hurry, entries are due by July 28th, 2017.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Washington Town & Country Fair

Washington City Park Fairgrounds

August 2 – 6, 2017

1261 Veterans Drive

Washington, MO 63090

For more information visit WashMOFair.com

Contest rules