Win Season Passes to Washington Town & Country Fair!

Come on down to Fairadise! The Washington Town & Country Fair returns to the Washington Fairgrounds with food, fun, and entertainment for the entire family August 2 – 6, 2017! The fair is a one-price fair. That means your parking, concerts, rides, exhibits, and other shows are all included with your admission including:
- Concerts
- Carnival Rides
- Motorsports
- 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit
- Interactive exhibits
- Agriland
- Family fun center
- Bull riding
- Rodeo
- Contests
- Kiddie rides
- SO MUCH MORE!
FOX 2 is giving away a family-four pack of Season Passes to ALL DAYS of the Fair! Hurry, entries are due by July 28th, 2017.
ENTER HERE
Washington Town & Country Fair
Washington City Park Fairgrounds
August 2 – 6, 2017
1261 Veterans Drive
Washington, MO 63090
For more information visit WashMOFair.com