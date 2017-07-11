28th Ward election comes under new voter I.D. law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ A special election will be held today for 28th ward alderman. It's the first election in our area under the state's new voter I.D. law.

Some voting rights volunteers will be out at the polls today. They'll be monitoring to make sure voters are not confused about the new law.

Four candidates are running in the 28th Ward to fill the seat vacated by former Alderwoman, Lyda Krewson when she was elected mayor. The new voter I.D. law went into effect June 1.

As long as you're a registered voter in the 28th ward, you can vote, even if you do not have a photo I.D. If you don't bring a photo I.D. to the polls, they have to confirm your I.D. at the Board of Election Commissioners.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging the new law saying the state has failed to properly educate voters on the new requirements.

The polls open at 6 a.m.