August Busch IV held by police after helicopter lands in parking lot

SWANSEA, IL – August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed in a business park Monday. They say the pilot of the helicopter was intoxicated and they prevented it from taking off.

Swansea Police say they found the helicopter in the parking lot of the Bronze Pointe Office Park Monday at around 12:45pm. They were concerned about the helicopter taking off because of obstacles in the area. They contacted the FAA about the situation.

A caller told Swansea police that the pilot was returning to the helicopter at around 8:15pm and appeared to be too intoxicated to take off. The helicopter’s rotors and were spinning and the engine was revving up when police arrived on the scene. The Officer turned on the emergency lights on the squad car and the pilot powered down the engine.

A second Swansea Police vehicle arrived on the scene. After a conversation with the pilot officers administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. They took the pilot into custody after the test.

The pilot was taken to the hospital to submit blood, urine, breath for testing.

“We have been in close communications and coordination with the FAA and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. This is not your normal case that a street police officer handles. The safety and security of the community, the pilot and passenger were of the utmost concern. The pilot was released from custody on 07-11-17 at 12:28 PM pending completion of the investigation. Family members are contacting another pilot to remove the helicopter,” said Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson in a Facebook post.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that Busch was released from the Swansea Police Department at 12:45pm Tuesday.