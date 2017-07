Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross reports a nationwide blood supply shortage. That is true in Illinois where retired police sergeant Jon Brough lives. That's one reason why he sponsors blood drives. He has one Tuesday afternoon in Belleville at the Quail Club on Concordia Drive.

Blood Drive In Honor Of Sgt. Jon Brough

2:00pm - 7:00pm Today

Quail Club

8303 Concordia Church Rd.

Belleville