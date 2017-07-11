Can Yoga help teen girls deal with mental stress?

CREVE COEUR, MO — Teenage girls are three times more likely than boys to suffer from depression. High school girls suffer from anxiety, stress, peer pressure and self-esteem issues. Almost 70-percent of them don't receive any mental health treatment
Lisa Hawkes is a mental health therapist. She has a new stress and anxiety group for teenaged girls called, "Yoga, Mindfulness and More."
Yoga, Mindfulness & More
Starts on 8/22 at 6 pm for 8 consecutive Tuesdays.
6:00pm - 7:00pm tonight
Dr. Lena Pearlman & Associates
655 Craig Rd. Suite 300, Creve Coeur
More information: bryan@stlmentalhealth.com