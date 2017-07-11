Can Yoga help teen girls deal with mental stress?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO — Teenage girls are three times more likely than boys to suffer from depression. High school girls suffer from anxiety, stress, peer pressure and self-esteem issues. Almost 70-percent of them don't receive any mental health treatment

Lisa Hawkes is a mental health therapist. She has a new stress and anxiety group for teenaged girls called, "Yoga, Mindfulness and More."

Yoga, Mindfulness & More

Starts on 8/22 at 6 pm for 8 consecutive Tuesdays.

6:00pm - 7:00pm tonight

Dr. Lena Pearlman & Associates

655 Craig Rd. Suite 300, Creve Coeur

More information: bryan@stlmentalhealth.com