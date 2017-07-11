× Chicago woman gets probation for dropping baby to her death

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago woman accused of throwing her infant daughter to her death from an eighth-floor window has been sentenced to probation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 20-year-old Mubashra Uddin on Thursday pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a Cook County judge sentenced her to four years of probation. She originally was charged with first-degree murder in the November 2015 death.

Prosecutors said Uddin hid her pregnancy and killed the baby because she feared her Muslim parents from Pakistan wouldn’t approve. Prosecutors said Uddin gave birth and dropped the baby girl out of a bedroom window when she heard her mother approaching. A man found the newborn in the grass. The baby died the next day at a hospital.

Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.

