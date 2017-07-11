× Elgin school district’s water tests find high lead levels

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ More than 250 drinking fountains and other water sources in Elgin schools will be replaced after tests found higher-than-recommended lead levels.

The (Elgin) Courier-News reports test results found 350 samples from 260 water fountains, sinks and coolers in School District U46 didn’t meet the state of Illinois’ 5-parts-per-billion threshold for lead levels in drinking water. District spokeswoman Mary Fergus says about 3,000 drinking water sources were sampled.

District officials say workers have installed about 130 water bottle filtration stations or retrofit filters in the last three years. Fergus says the district will continue installing the stations this summer and into the upcoming school year. Water sources that didn’t meet the state standard will either be shut off, upgraded with a new filter or replaced.

