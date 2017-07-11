Free Zika panel discussion July 12 at SLU

ST. LOUIS_ About one year ago, there was a lot of buzz about the Zika virus; a mosquito borne virus that can cause illness and birth defects in unborn babies. Researchers at SLU are testing a vaccine as well as learning how the body’s immune system responds to Zika.

Dr. Dan Hoft, Director of St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development tells about the panel discussion taking place July 12 in Midtown.

Zika Panel Discussion

July 12 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis University

Center for Global Citizenship

3672 Lindell Blvd.

Midtown St. Louis

Alumni.SLU.edu/Zika