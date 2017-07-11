× Girl, 9, struck, killed while crossing Columbia street

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 16-year-old driver has struck and killed a 9-year-old girl as she walked across a Columbia street with two other people.

Police said in a news release that the front of the teen’s car hit the girl just before noon Monday in the northeast part of the city. The Kirksville girl later died at a hospital. Her name wasn’t immediately released. The car’s driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation. Alcohol and drug impairment isn’t believed to be a factor.