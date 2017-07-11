Heat doesn’t keep music fans from Chesterfield Summer Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Tuesday was a typical St. Louis summer day with hot temperatures that felt even hotter, but it didn’t stop people from attending the Chesterfield summer concert.

Once the music started in Faust Park the shade also started covering the field.

The band, Abbey Road Warriors, and the breeze is what brought a lot of people out to the park. Most people said in the shade the night was very comfortable.

The food truck vendors had the hottest seat in the house but they are used to these hot summer nights.

The executive director of the Chesterfield summer concert series said that typically they have about 4,000 people come out for the Tuesday night events. Though she guessed that with the All-Star game and the heat this crowd might be more like 2,000 people.