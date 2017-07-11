× Internet scoffs at New York Times columnist’s anecdote about ‘uneducated’ friend

Finding an apt anecdote for critiquing American classism is no easy task. On Tuesday, New York Times columnist David Brooks proved it’s difficult even for the well-educated.

In an op-ed piece entitled, ‘How We Are Ruining America,’ Brooks opines that the upper-middle class has walled itself off from the middle and lower classes with things like residential zoning laws in big cities and higher education, as well as certain “cultural signifiers” that somebody with status can recognize.

And so we come to this eye-opening story from Brooks’ Tuesday column, in which he reaches—and we mean “reaches”—in drawing a comparison between a trip to a sandwich shop and classism:

Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch. Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop. Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named “Padrino” and “Pomodoro” and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette. I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican.

Some readers were taken aback by Brooks’ seemingly faux self-flagellation over taking somebody with *merely* a high school diploma into a sandwich shop with fancy names. Without fail, Twitter reacted with jokes; lots of jokes.

I'm starting to think there are reasons why no one wants to go out to dinner with David Brooks. https://t.co/fyGksU0rfr — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2017

David Brooks: This sandwich has lettuce. It's leaves you can eat.

Idiot friend (went to non-Ivy League college): ME NO EAT LEAF! NO LETTRUS! — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) July 11, 2017

Just had a good Mexican lunch with my old friend David Brooks. Now to take a big sip of coffee and log into twitter — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) July 11, 2017

Someone should tell David Brooks that having a college degree doesn't preclude you from disliking pretentious hipster eateries. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017