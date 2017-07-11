× Man admits to enrolling at Missouri college as someone else

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to using the identity of another man to enroll at an eastern Missouri community college.

Thirty-two-year-old Malachi Duncan admitted Monday to student loan fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents say he used the identity of a co-conspirator, named Demarcus Brewster, to enroll as a full-time student at Jefferson College in Hillsboro during the 2013-2014 school year. As part of the scheme, Duncan also used Brewster’s identity to get federal financial aid, student housing and on-campus employment.

Prosecutors say Duncan was arrested in March in Memphis, where he used an alias to fraudulently enroll as a student at the University of Memphis.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24. Brewster previously was sentenced to seven months in prison for conspiracy to commit student loan fraud.