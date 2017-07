× Margie’s Money Saver: Free small Slurpee at 7-Eleven

STLMoms_ How about cooling off with a nice cool Slurpee today for free. It is 7-11 day, which means you can get a free small Slurpee from 7-Eleven stores from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Slurpee lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks between July 12 and the 18th can scan their mobile app to receive 11 Slurpee drinks for free.

You have until the end of August to redeem your coupons.

To learn more visit: https://www.7-eleven.com/