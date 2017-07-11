× Missouri Governor approves St. Louis Zoo tax measure

ST. LOUIS — Admission to the St. Louis Zoo Should remain free, thanks to a new tax measure. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Governor Eric Greitens signed a measure giving the Zoo power to ask voters in St. Louis City or St. Louis County if they want to raise the local sales tax to help pay for renovations, maintenance and conservation projects.

The new law also allows the Zoo to charge admission only for newly built attractions to residents who don`t live in the city or county.