Missouri man sentenced to nearly 20 years for bank robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison for robbing a bank.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 53-year-old Charles Jones was sentenced Monday to stealing $1,330 in April 2016 from the United Missouri Bank in Raymore. Prosecutors say Jones brandished a nonlethal airsoft pellet gun that tellers believed was a real handgun. He then demanded money and threatened to shoot if they didn’t comply with his demands. Jones fled after a teller gave the Raymore man money from her drawer.
The airsoft gun was recovered from a trash can located in a nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Jones was arrested the next day.
39.099727 -94.578567