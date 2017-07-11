× Missouri man sentenced to nearly 20 years for bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison for robbing a bank.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 53-year-old Charles Jones was sentenced Monday to stealing $1,330 in April 2016 from the United Missouri Bank in Raymore. Prosecutors say Jones brandished a nonlethal airsoft pellet gun that tellers believed was a real handgun. He then demanded money and threatened to shoot if they didn’t comply with his demands. Jones fled after a teller gave the Raymore man money from her drawer.

The airsoft gun was recovered from a trash can located in a nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Jones was arrested the next day.